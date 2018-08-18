Pershing Gold (PGLC) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.10

News stories about Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pershing Gold earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.4378150607377 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

PGLC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 50,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.72. Pershing Gold has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.31.

Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). research analysts forecast that Pershing Gold will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGLC. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pershing Gold in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pershing Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on shares of Pershing Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

In related news, Director Barry C. Honig bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,395,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry C. Honig bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,395,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 367,568 shares of company stock worth $695,927 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Pershing Gold Company Profile

Pershing Gold Corporation explores for, develops, and mines gold and precious metals in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of the Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 29,000 acres located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Relief Canyon properties include approximately 1,056 owned unpatented mining claims, 120 owned millsite claims, 143 leased unpatented mining claims, and 4,127 acres of leased and 3,739 acres of subleased private lands.

