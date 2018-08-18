Photronics (PLAB) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Photronics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Photronics stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $608.43 million, a PE ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. Photronics has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $130.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Photronics will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $43,924.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,150.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $180,155 over the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 36,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Photronics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 26,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Photronics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Photronics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

