Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Position Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4,122.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

DOC opened at $17.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $19.07.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $106.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.60 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

