Pier Capital LLC Decreases Position in Mantech International Corp (MANT)

Pier Capital LLC cut its holdings in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,939 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mantech International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,190,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mantech International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,434,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,577,000 after acquiring an additional 20,088 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mantech International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,171,000 after acquiring an additional 42,505 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Mantech International by 77.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 543,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,178,000 after acquiring an additional 237,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mantech International by 68.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 451,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,063,000 after acquiring an additional 183,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mantech International alerts:

In other Mantech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $100,226.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,923.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $100,216.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,190 shares of company stock worth $529,343 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mantech International stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Mantech International Corp has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $64.90.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.98 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. analysts predict that Mantech International Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Mantech International’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on MANT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mantech International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mantech International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.