Piggycoin Achieves Market Cap of $188,648.00 (PIGGY)

Piggycoin (CURRENCY:PIGGY) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, Piggycoin has traded down 41.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Piggycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. Piggycoin has a market capitalization of $188,648.00 and $211.00 worth of Piggycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010160 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00019376 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00010077 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000317 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Piggycoin

Piggycoin (PIGGY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. Piggycoin’s total supply is 490,654,384 coins. Piggycoin’s official Twitter account is @piggycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Piggycoin is piggy-coin.com. The Reddit community for Piggycoin is /r/piggycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Piggycoin

Piggycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Piggycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Piggycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Piggycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

