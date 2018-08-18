Polis (POLIS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17,495.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00015276 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. During the last week, Polis has traded 43% higher against the US dollar. Polis has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and $17,495.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

Aston (ATX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00001313 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 3,319,732 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.