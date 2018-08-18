Post (POST) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Post (NYSE:POST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Post Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded ready-to-eat cereals in the United States and Canada. The Company’s products are manufactured through a production platform consisting of four owned primary facilities and sold through a variety of channels such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and drug stores. Its portfolio of brands includes diverse offerings such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, Post Selects, Great Grains, Spoon Size Shredded Wheat, Post Raisin Bran, Grape-Nuts and Honeycomb. Post Holdings Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on POST. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $111.00 target price on shares of Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Shares of Post stock opened at $98.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of -0.13. Post has a 52-week low of $70.66 and a 52-week high of $99.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Post had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. analysts anticipate that Post will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $192,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,861.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Post by 59.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,614,000 after purchasing an additional 210,142 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Post by 10.7% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,773,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,582,000 after purchasing an additional 267,149 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Post by 145.5% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,419,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,793 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Post during the first quarter worth about $7,444,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Post during the first quarter worth about $23,307,000.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

