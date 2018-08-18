PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 1,390.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,910 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,048,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,966,000 after acquiring an additional 106,456 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 504,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,819,000 after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 8.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 408,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,876,000 after acquiring an additional 32,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 18.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 319,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after acquiring an additional 48,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $101.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12 month low of $73.23 and a 12 month high of $108.02.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $722.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.57 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pra Investors L.P. Kkr sold 6,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $656,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on PRA Health Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

