ProChain Market Capitalization Achieves $5.73 Million (PRA)

ProChain (CURRENCY:PRA) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. ProChain has a market capitalization of $5.73 million and $4.07 million worth of ProChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProChain token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001774 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, FCoin, OKEx and Bibox. During the last seven days, ProChain has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ProChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015344 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00303504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00159441 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000203 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012061 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00034216 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ProChain Profile

ProChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,562,749 tokens. ProChain’s official Twitter account is @prochaintech. The official message board for ProChain is weibo.com/prochain. The official website for ProChain is chain.pro.

ProChain Token Trading

ProChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, FCoin, Bit-Z and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.