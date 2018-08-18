Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Shares Bought by AT Bancorp

AT Bancorp raised its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 464.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the period. AT Bancorp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.6% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 19,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 39.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 22,973 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 23.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 108.1% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares in the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.43.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $98.80 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $92.05 and a 12 month high of $127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.03%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

