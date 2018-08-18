Prudential Public (PUK) and AXA (AXAHY) Financial Review

Prudential Public (OTCMKTS: AXAHY) and AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Prudential Public alerts:

1.6% of Prudential Public shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of AXA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Prudential Public pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. AXA pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Prudential Public pays out 46.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AXA pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AXA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Prudential Public has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXA has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Prudential Public and AXA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential Public N/A N/A N/A AXA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Prudential Public and AXA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential Public 1 2 0 0 1.67 AXA 0 2 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prudential Public and AXA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential Public $111.53 billion 0.51 $4.25 billion $3.74 11.70 AXA $111.32 billion 0.54 $7.02 billion $2.92 8.46

AXA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prudential Public. AXA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prudential Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services. It also provides fixed annuities, such as fixed interest rate, and fixed index and immediate annuities; variable annuities; and institutional products comprising guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements. In addition, the company offers savings and investment solutions; and unit-linked and collective investments, as well as corporate pension services that include auto-enrolment services. Further, it provides long-term products, which comprise pension products and annuities; investment bonds; with-profits savings and protection products; level, fixed increase, and RPI annuities; onshore and offshore bonds; and pension and flexi-income drawdown products, including corporate, individual pension, and flexi-access drawdown products. The company offers its products and services through an agency sales force together with various banks, brokers, local partners, independent insurance agents, independent broker-dealers, regional broker-dealers, warehouses, credit unions, and other financial institutions. Prudential plc was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health. Its products include motor, household, property and general liability insurance, banking, savings vehicles, and other investment-based products for personal/individual and commercial/group customers, as well as health, protection, and retirement products for individual or professional customers. The company also provides savings, protection, and health products, including whole life insurance, medical cover, and term life insurance; and other protection and health products, such as disability, cancer, and critical illness. In addition, it offers life and savings, and health products including term life, universal life, endowment, unit-linked, group term insurance, and hospital cash products and investment products, as well as individual and group retirement products, and employee benefits. Further, the company is involved in diversified investment management products, such as managed accounts, hedge funds, mutual funds, and other investment products to individual investors, private clients, and various institutional clients; management of retail mutual funds for individual investors; management of investments on behalf of institutional clients; and fundamental research, quantitative services, and brokerage-related services in equities and listed options for institutional investors. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.