Putnam High Income Securities Fund (PCF) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.39

Media stories about Putnam High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) have trended positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Putnam High Income Securities Fund earned a news sentiment score of 0.39 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.9845770653713 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Putnam High Income Securities Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.47. 5,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,881. Putnam High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $9.55.

Get Putnam High Income Securities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

Putnam High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Putnam High Income Securities Fund.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.