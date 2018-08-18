Q2 (QTWO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

QTWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Q2 from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Q2 from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Q2 to $67.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Q2 from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Q2 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Q2 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.38.

QTWO stock opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.02 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $58.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.34 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. sell-side analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,820,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $3,431,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,096 shares of company stock valued at $16,102,186. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Q2 during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Brick & Kyle Associates acquired a new position in Q2 during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Q2 during the first quarter worth about $260,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

