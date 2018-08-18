Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Holdings Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 17,641 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 256,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,090,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

QRVO opened at $81.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.39. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $86.84. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $692.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 9,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $771,165.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,979.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $253,329.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,258 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,549.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,850 shares of company stock worth $3,545,223. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Qorvo from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised Qorvo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.48.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

