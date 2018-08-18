Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,658 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in The Ultimate Software Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,147,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period.

In other news, VP John C. Phenicie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.07, for a total transaction of $1,395,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc D. Scherr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.41, for a total value of $2,794,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 202,571 shares in the company, valued at $56,600,363.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,505 shares of company stock worth $4,329,184 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTI opened at $289.82 on Friday. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.59 and a 52 week high of $297.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 357.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.94.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $271.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.84 million. analysts expect that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded The Ultimate Software Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Roth Capital increased their price target on The Ultimate Software Group from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $330.00 price target on The Ultimate Software Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Ultimate Software Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on The Ultimate Software Group to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Ultimate Software Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.55.

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

