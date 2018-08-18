Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 34,721 Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 82,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $44.00 target price on Liberty Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

NYSE LPT opened at $44.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Liberty Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $176.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Property Trust Profile

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

