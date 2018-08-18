Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,982 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,414,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,069,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,562,000 after acquiring an additional 169,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 272,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.91.

Shares of TEL opened at $92.95 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $77.15 and a 12 month high of $108.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.44%.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,645,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia?Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

