Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (TXT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,067,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 141,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 31,370 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 188,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,986 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

In other Textron news, VP Julie G. Duffy sold 6,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $447,069.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,309.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $3,037,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,224,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,209 shares of company stock worth $9,035,968. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $66.65 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. Textron had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Textron from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Textron to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “$66.44” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.