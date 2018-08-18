QuarkChain Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.90 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance, Koinex and Bitbns. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $21.69 million and $6.90 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015383 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00300326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00159954 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000204 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012130 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034731 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 748,316,585 tokens. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

QuarkChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Koinex, DragonEX, Gate.io, DDEX, LBank, LATOKEN, Binance, Kucoin, IDEX and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

