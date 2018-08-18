Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the medical research company on Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

Quest Diagnostics has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Quest Diagnostics has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $111.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $90.10 and a 1-year high of $116.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI raised Quest Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. William Blair raised Quest Diagnostics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

In other news, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 168,490 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $18,028,430.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 359,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,472,813. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Everett Cunningham sold 40,328 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,516,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,589 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,064 shares of company stock worth $36,688,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

