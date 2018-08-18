Rambus (RMBS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Rambus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.41.

Rambus stock opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. Rambus has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Rambus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $31,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 19,864 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Rambus by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Rambus by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,577 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 467,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 865,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after acquiring an additional 32,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Memory and Interfaces, Security, and Other segments. It focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces; and design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments.

