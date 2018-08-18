Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 70,790 iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2018

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWU. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth $287,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,442,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,135,000 after purchasing an additional 117,422 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 481,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 256,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $32.89 and a 1 year high of $38.05.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

