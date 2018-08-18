RCI Hospitality (RICK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

RICK stock opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $320.89 million, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.49. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.97 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. research analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RICK. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 114.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 64,492 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the second quarter worth $1,953,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,842,000 after buying an additional 47,846 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,497,000 after buying an additional 22,486 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 15,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Scarlett's Cabaret, Silver City Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands.

