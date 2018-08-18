Rev Group (REVG) and PACCAR (PCAR) Critical Comparison

Rev Group (NASDAQ: PCAR) and PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rev Group and PACCAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rev Group 2.28% 12.84% 5.66% PACCAR 9.39% 22.68% 8.00%

Volatility & Risk

Rev Group has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PACCAR has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Rev Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of PACCAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Rev Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of PACCAR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rev Group and PACCAR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rev Group 0 4 3 0 2.43 PACCAR 3 15 5 0 2.09

Rev Group currently has a consensus target price of $25.83, suggesting a potential upside of 52.23%. PACCAR has a consensus target price of $71.77, suggesting a potential upside of 6.86%. Given Rev Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rev Group is more favorable than PACCAR.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rev Group and PACCAR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rev Group $2.27 billion 0.48 $31.37 million $0.94 18.05 PACCAR $19.46 billion 1.21 $1.68 billion $4.26 15.77

PACCAR has higher revenue and earnings than Rev Group. PACCAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rev Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Rev Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. PACCAR pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Rev Group pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PACCAR pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PACCAR has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. PACCAR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

PACCAR beats Rev Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers. The Commercial segment provides transit and shuttle buses, school buses, mobility vans, and other specialty vehicles, including sweepers and terminal trucks. The segment sells its products directly, as well as through dealers to municipalities, schools, and commercial and industrial customers. The Recreation segment offers motorized recreational vehicles and luxury buses. This segment sells its vehicles through dealer to brand-loyal customers and fleet owners. The company also provides aftermarket parts and services. REV Group, Inc. was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods. This segment sells its trucks through a network of independent dealers under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment conducts full service leasing operations under the PacLease trade name. This segment also provides equipment financing and administrative support services for its franchisees; retail loan and leasing services for small, medium, and large commercial trucking companies, as well as independent owner/operators and other businesses; and truck inventory financing services to independent dealers. In addition, it offers loans and leases directly to customers for the acquisition of trucks and related equipment. The company also manufactures and sells industrial winches under the Braden, Carco, and Gearmatic nameplates. PACCAR Inc was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

