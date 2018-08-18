Richard Ambury Acquires 4,000 Shares of Star Group LP (SGU) Stock

Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) CFO Richard Ambury acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $37,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,823.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard Ambury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 14th, Richard Ambury acquired 5,000 shares of Star Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00.

Shares of SGU stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 62,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Star Group LP has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $11.35.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $327.35 million during the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 14.21%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Star Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,427,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,594,000 after acquiring an additional 19,759 shares during the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,327,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,396,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 121,040 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 38,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Star Group in the first quarter worth about $4,869,000. 58.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers ancillary home services, including home security and plumbing. As of September 30, 2017, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 455,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

