Richard W. Douglas Sells 35,000 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) Stock

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) insider Richard W. Douglas sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $3,256,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,407.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $76.46 and a twelve month high of $94.85.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $562.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.89%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Atmos Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in Atmos Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 40,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

