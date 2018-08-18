Rimini Street Inc (RMNI) CEO Seth A. Ravin Purchases 2,000 Shares

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) CEO Seth A. Ravin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $10,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ RMNI traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.82. 201,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,360. Rimini Street Inc has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in Rimini Street during the first quarter worth approximately $4,417,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Rimini Street during the second quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Rimini Street during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rimini Street during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software support products and services to companies in various industries. The company offers support services for IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, and other enterprise software vendors' products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.