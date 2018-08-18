Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Tapestry (TPR) a $58.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 target price on Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TPR. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a $59.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Tapestry to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $130,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $155,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth $142,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Tapestry by 128.9% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,394 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $201,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

