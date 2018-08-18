Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) Director Buys $154,500.00 in Stock

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) Director Jamie C. Sokalsky purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.25 per share, with a total value of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $78.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.30. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $98.53.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.57 million. Royal Gold had a negative net margin of 24.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on RGLD. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 11.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,830,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,668,000 after acquiring an additional 399,288 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 36.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 537,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,880,000 after acquiring an additional 143,400 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 134.8% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 240,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,683,000 after acquiring an additional 138,293 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,533,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 84.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 235,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,882,000 after acquiring an additional 107,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. As of June 30, 2017, the company owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

