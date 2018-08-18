Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,671,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 563,844 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $159,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 480,647 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,239,640 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $101,105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,993 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 64,930 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 214,913 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $100.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.49.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.61%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $44,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $195,426.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,495 shares in the company, valued at $7,966,274.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.