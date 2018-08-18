RWE (RWE) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

RWE has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.90 ($24.89) target price on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale set a €25.40 ($28.86) target price on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Nord/LB set a €23.50 ($26.70) target price on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($28.41) target price on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €22.48 ($25.55).

Shares of RWE stock opened at €21.01 ($23.88) on Tuesday. RWE has a 1 year low of €14.35 ($16.31) and a 1 year high of €23.28 ($26.45).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

