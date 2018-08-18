S & T Bancorp (STBA) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.09

Press coverage about S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. S & T Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.8923927722301 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

STBA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.40. 107,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,279. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. S & T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $46.44.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.06 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 10.41%. research analysts forecast that S & T Bancorp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STBA shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

