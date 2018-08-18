Sabre Insurance Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 7.20 (SBRE)

Sabre Insurance Group PLC (LON:SBRE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SBRE stock opened at GBX 285 ($3.64) on Friday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 238 ($3.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 296 ($3.78).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.95) price objective (up from GBX 300 ($3.83)) on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 311 ($3.97) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Numis Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.21) to GBX 310 ($3.95) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

