SagaCoin Achieves Market Cap of $224,188.00 (SAGA)

SagaCoin (CURRENCY:SAGA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. SagaCoin has a market cap of $224,188.00 and $1,175.00 worth of SagaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SagaCoin has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. One SagaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0466 or 0.00000714 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SagaCoin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00043154 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004778 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00264958 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000507 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002152 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00064374 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SagaCoin Profile

SagaCoin (CRYPTO:SAGA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. SagaCoin’s total supply is 6,915,314 coins and its circulating supply is 4,815,314 coins. SagaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Saga_Coin. SagaCoin’s official website is sagacoin.net.

Buying and Selling SagaCoin

SagaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SagaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SagaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SagaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SagaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SagaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.