Saipem (SAPMF) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saipem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th.

Get Saipem alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPMF opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. Saipem has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

About Saipem

Saipem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the drilling, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation businesses worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore E&C, Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments. It provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services primarily for the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.