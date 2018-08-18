Sanmina (SANM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Sanmina from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sanmina from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sanmina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Sanmina had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Sanmina will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wayne Shortridge sold 10,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $312,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,965.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. The company offers product design and engineering solutions, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

