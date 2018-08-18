Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,761,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,030 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $193,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,607,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,389,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,494 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.3% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,637,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,259 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 102.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,435,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,708,000 after purchasing an additional 726,524 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,329,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 152.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 355,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,600,000 after purchasing an additional 215,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LYB shares. ValuEngine downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.57.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $113.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $121.95.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

