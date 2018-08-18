Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) Holdings Boosted by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,628 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,992,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,102 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,846,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,481,000 after purchasing an additional 787,342 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,280,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,036,000 after purchasing an additional 431,341 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,989,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,436,000 after purchasing an additional 133,651 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,607,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,142,000 after purchasing an additional 417,331 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $31.08.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

