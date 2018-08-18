SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.43 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) will announce $462.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $449.36 million and the highest is $474.70 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $437.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $391.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.05) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 8,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $226,426.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,693.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jack Roddy sold 9,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $179,903.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,662.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,547.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,265,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,768,000 after buying an additional 1,188,745 shares during the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $12,290,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $10,488,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $9,657,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $6,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,606. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.24 and a beta of 0.77.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

Earnings History and Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

