Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $38.90 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 17,303 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $38,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,608.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8,077.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.08.

TMO stock opened at $230.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.15 and a 1 year high of $236.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.17%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 45,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $9,666,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,122 shares in the company, valued at $67,688,205.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.95, for a total value of $11,697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,122 shares in the company, valued at $74,892,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,050 shares of company stock worth $37,585,029 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

