Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 119,311 Shares of American International Group Inc (AIG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 340,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 119,311 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $18,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 92.7% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 842,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,839,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,155,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIG opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. American International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. equities analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.02.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

