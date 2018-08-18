Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Life Storage Inc (LSI)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,689 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.27% of Life Storage worth $12,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 16.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,816,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,044,000 after purchasing an additional 394,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,674,000 after purchasing an additional 153,870 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 717.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 79,355 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,297,000 after purchasing an additional 52,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 141.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 44,543 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.64.

In related news, President Kenneth F. Myszka sold 5,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $498,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LSI opened at $102.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.44. Life Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 24.04%. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 75.33%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

