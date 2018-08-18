Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in DDR Corp. (DDR)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320,465 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.37% of DDR worth $12,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of DDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000.

Get DDR alerts:

In other news, Director Alexander Otto acquired 236,237 shares of DDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.09 per share, with a total value of $4,037,290.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Roulston sold 10,734 shares of DDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $176,788.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,479,887 shares of company stock worth $44,137,608 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DDR from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DDR in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DDR from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of DDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DDR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

DDR stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. DDR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. DDR had a negative net margin of 32.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. DDR’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that DDR Corp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDR Profile

DDR is an owner and manager of 258 value-oriented shopping centers representing 89 million square feet in 32 states and Puerto Rico. The Company owns a high-quality portfolio of open-air shopping centers in major metropolitan areas that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR).

Receive News & Ratings for DDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.