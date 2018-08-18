SGPay (SGP) Price Down 23.1% Over Last Day

SGPay (CURRENCY:SGP) traded down 23.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. SGPay has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $624.00 worth of SGPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SGPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SGPay has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000333 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00282123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00152700 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000194 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011454 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00032560 BTC.

About SGPay

SGPay’s total supply is 6,900,000 tokens. SGPay’s official Twitter account is @sgpaywallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SGPay

SGPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SGPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SGPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SGPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

