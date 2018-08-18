SHACoin (SHA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $39.00

SHACoin (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 22.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, SHACoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar. SHACoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of SHACoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHACoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $222.41 or 0.03485547 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000064 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000077 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000080 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SHACoin

SHACoin (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2014. SHACoin’s official Twitter account is @Shacoin_org. The official website for SHACoin is www.shacoin2.com.

SHACoin Coin Trading

SHACoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHACoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHACoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHACoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

