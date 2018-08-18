Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, VP Richard A. Baughman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $195,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,673.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond B. Ostroski sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $328,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,364 shares in the company, valued at $890,016.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.04 and a beta of 0.50. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $41.80.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $154.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 12.60%. equities analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

