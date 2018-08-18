Shopify Inc (SHOP) Director John Phillips Sells 350 Shares

Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) Director John Phillips sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.69, for a total transaction of C$67,791.50.

SHOP traded down C$4.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$179.09. 237,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,458. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of C$111.68 and a 12 month high of C$232.65.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

