ShowHand (HAND) 1-Day Volume Reaches $387,723.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. ShowHand has a market cap of $0.00 and $387,723.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ShowHand has traded flat against the US dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000331 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00280051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00153756 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000192 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011429 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00031876 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

