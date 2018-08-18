Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 16,181 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 2,586 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “$255.42” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.14.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total value of $2,588,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,974,428.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $3,732,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,746,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,572,341.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,829 shares of company stock worth $15,190,129 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $262.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $186.00 and a one year high of $264.30. The company has a market cap of $250.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

