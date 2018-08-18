Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Stake Lowered by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Silgan were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 43,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. KeyCorp set a $25.00 target price on shares of Silgan and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $27.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $31.05.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

In related news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $288,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony P. Andreacchi sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $44,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,771 shares of company stock worth $1,177,850. 30.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.